Christy Anyanwu

The yuletide is here and most Nigerians are caught up in the gaiety of conviviality of the season. Already several families have travelled out the major cities, some overseas and others to various villages, to spend the end-of-year season in the warm and loving comfort of their extended families. No less excited about the beauty of this season and what it represents are notable celebrities. Belowe, some of them share their plans for the season of joy and celebration.

Yetunde Bakare, actress

I would like to spend it with my parents but they are members of Deeper Life Bible Ministries and they will be at their annual convention and retreat. So, I will just be home with my son – eating, drinking and watching movies

Zizi Cardow, fashion Designer

I’m spending Christmas in London (UK) home with my daughter, who has booked a Michelin Star restaurant for our New Year dinner, then I will be off to Scotland to meet the rest of the Cardow Clan

Princess Temitope Aladegoroye, CEO, Nubia Africa TV:

I’m spending the yuletide in my hometown at Owo in Ondo State with my siblings because that’s where I love to be since I’m in the country. I’m a Nigerian, a Pan Africanist and I’m proud of my country. Christmas is always a reunion for the family; everybody comes from abroad. We take our pounded yam with Ogun and Egusi soup with goat meat and palm wine. We wear our traditional dress called Sewoshen.

Dr. Eunice Efole, property developer

I will spend the Christmas with my family in Lagos. My sister came in from Canada to spend the Christmas. The blessing of the season is a united interest and we all seek to be near each other. We love to reach out to our extended families back home during this yuletide season as well. Jesus Christ is the foundation of our family. It behooves on us to unite during this celebratory season, to give and receive all the love and care we share amongst ourselves. What a huge blessing to celebrate Christmas together. We’ll just stay home and enjoy the festive season. We’ll also attend events together. We just came back from the village to see the extended family.

Joy Chico Ejiro, movie producer/designer

I will be spending the Christmas in the United States with my last son. I’m already in the United States with him.

Tewa Onasanya, Eloy Awards founder/publisher

I’m spending my Christmas with my family and my parents. I’m going to my parents’ house in Iju. Every Christmas, my parents ask all of us, the children, to come home and stay with them, The children, grandchildren and all of us meet at my parents’ house to eat, drink, dance and merry. This Christmas I’m in Nigeria. Last year I was in England and we went to my husband’s family house. It was a great family gathering in the United Kingdom. It’s always memorable.

Ayinba Modupe Gani Adams, businesswoman

First, the empowerment programme of my NGO, Oasis Women Organisation, will hold today, Sunday. I’m hosting 24 widows for the yuletide. I will give them money, food items and cash. On Christmas Day, I will go out with my family. We don’t know where we are going yet but I’m taking my children out to visit places and be merry.

Bishop (Dr) Humphrey Erumaka, General Overseer of Wordbase Assembly, Lagos.

It has been an eventful year with challenges but through it all, God has been faithful. For this reason, I want to spend this festive period with my people, by organizing a prayer breakfast meeting for all prominent sons and daughters of my hometown, Ubakala, which will be attended by the monarch and titled men of the community, in my compound.

The theme will be “Prayers and Preparation for the Next Decade.”

Dr. Francis Bola Akin-John. President, International Church Growth Ministries

I always look forward to Christmas time, not for the fun, eating, pleasure or merriment, but for praise, giving and appreciation to God for this great goodness towards man. In the past when I was a new and young Christian, I would spend Christmas period in the retreat camps to listen to bible messages, prayers and meditat5ion, but in recent years, I always spend it at home with my family. We read the Christmas story in the Bible together, pray, eat and generally rest, receive our visiting friends and show gratitude to the Lord for mercies and grace enjoyed in the past year. I still plan to continue with this practice this year.

Pastor Bassey James, Chancellor, South Atlantic Polytechnic, Uyo

Christmas should be a period of happiness, celebration and love of God to mankind. For Christians it is a time to reflect on the benefits of the birth of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Chris. We should express love, kindness and extend the same to others including our Muslim faithful. I call on the religious and political leaders to ensure that they take care of the welfare of the people.