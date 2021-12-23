Rep. Yusuf Gagdi (APC-Plateau) has donated 1,800 bags of 50 kg of rice and 30 cows to the less-privileged in his constituency to celebrate Christmas.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gagdi, representing Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam Federal Constituency in Plateau, presented the items to beneficiaries on Thursday in Pankshin.

Gagdi, represented by Chiarman of Distribution Committee, Mr Nanle Gujol, said that the gesture was aimed at providing succour to the less-privileged in his constituency.

He explained that the gesture would enable the beneficiaries, particularly the widows and orphans, celebrate Christmas with ease.

Gagdi also maintained that the distribution of the items to the beneficiaries was devoid of ethnic or political affiliation.

“The Christmas season is the time of sharing and giving to those who do not have in our communities.

“Those who know me know that I have been doing this even before I was elected into the National Assembly.

“So, this is not politics but my own way of showing love and sharing the little I have with my people.

“What I’m doing is just scriptural; the best religion is doing good to the widows and orphans living among us,” he said.

The lawmaker maintained that the gesture was his personal support to the people and not a constituency project.

He advised the beneficiaries to also share with those who did not have in their respective communities, adding that there was more blessing in giving than receiving.

Gagdi urged his constituents to be law-abiding and stay away from crimes and criminal activities during the yuletide. (NAN)