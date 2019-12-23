The Niger State Police Command has taken proactive measures to ensure hitch free Christmas and New year celebrations, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Adamu Usman , has said.

Usman told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Monday, that various police divisions had been briefed on appropriate steps to take ahead of the event.

The police commissioner added that the command was working with other security agencies to ensure peace and harmony across the state during the festive period.

He said the early preparation was to ensure that residents move about freely and carry out their legitimate activities without any hindrance.

“All that we expect from members of the general public is vital information about bad elements living in their midst,” the police chief said.

The commissioner also solicited the support of stakeholders in mobilising residents to volunteer information that would aid the command arrest and prosecutes criminals.

“We are battle ready to confront any form of security threat as long as members of the general public are ready to supply us with required intelligence information,” Usman said.

” We have mobilised sufficient armed personnel to provide security before, during and after the Christmas and New year festivities.

“I am giving 100 per cent assurance to all law-abiding residents of Niger that the security measures put in place would enable residents observe the festivities in a peaceful atmosphere,’’ Usman said. (NAN)