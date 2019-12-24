The Kebbi State Police Command has warned against the use of fireworks and other explosives in the state during the yuletide.

The state Commissioner of Police, Garba Danjuma, gave the warning at the press conference in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.

”To ensure hitch-free celebrations, the command wishes to reiterate that the ban on the use of fireworks, fire crackers, bangers knockouts and other explosives is still in force and should be strictly adhered to by all and sundry.

”Therefore, parents are hereby advised to keep eagle eye on their children to avoid incidents of missing persons during this yuletide period ”, he said.

Danjuma appealed to the people of the state to be watchful, vigilant and report any movement of any suspicious person to the nearest police station or other security agencies immediately.

He assured residents to go about their lawful businesses without fear as policemen and other security agencies would be on vehicular and foot patrols in the day and night.

The commissioner said: ”the police will be on the highways, waterways, at strategic locations to conduct stop and search within the state. Anti-kidnapping squared, anti-robbery squad and Operation Puff Adder teams will be deployed in the state exit routes at observation points during the festive periods.

He wished the Christian faithful merry Christmas and the general public prosperous new year (NAN)