From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The wife of the lawmaker representing Ovia Federal Constituency in‎ the House of Representatives, Mrs Osaretin Idahosa, has pleaded with privileged Nigerians‎ to assist the less privileged, saying that the society will not know peace when people are on the streets hungry.

She made the plea while sharing rice and cash gifts to hundreds of beggars and other less privileged persons in Benin City.

She said it was her desire to see those who could not afford it enjoy a memorable Christmas and New Year celebration even‎ as she promised to make the gesture an annual affair.

The donor whose husband, Hon Dennis Idahosa, is the Chairman of the House of Representatives Legislative Compliance Committee, explained that her decision is part of her contribution to ensure a safe and better society.

‘That is the reason why I have decided to do my bit to ensure that these people have reason to hope for a better tomorrow.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

‘You can see the excitement in faces with the little God has empowered us to reach out to them.

‘My going out today to do this is an eye-opener to me because it thus shows that we the privileged are not safe with people like this on the streets hungry.

‘This is why I am appealing to the privileged Nigerians, especially here in my State, Edo, to also come out as much as they can to put smiles in the faces of the less privileged ones amongst us.

‘I am sure if we can all join hands to do this as much as God empowers us to, society will be a safe and better place for us all to live. We (privileged) are not safe as long as we have people out there looking for just little means of survival.

‘Perhaps, we need to know that the challenges of insecurity cannot be fought with guns alone,’ she added.