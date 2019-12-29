Philip Nwosu

The General Officer Commanding 81 Division of the Nigerian Army Major General Olu Irefin has charged officers and men of the division to ensure that in the coming year 2020, they remain apolitical and do their best to elevate the force.

General Irefin spoke at a Christmas Carol organized by the division for officers and men to mark the yuletide celebration, urging the soldiers to put in their best especially in prosecuting the constitutional responsibility of the force in their area of responsibility.

He commended the Army Headquarters for elevating 60 personnel of the force to the rank of Warrant Officers and promoting others to various rank in the outgoing year 2019, calling on the soldiers and officers to support the vision and mission of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai.

According to Irefin, the division was grateful for the promotion of its personnel including the historic elevation of 60 Warrant Officers (WO) to Master Warrant Officers (MWO) within the year.

His words: “For us in 81 Division, the year has been a very successful one and we are indeed grateful to the almighty God for his blessings, protection, guidance, and wisdom to proceed in everything we do. We thank the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt.-Gen. Tukur Brutal for all the support he has given the division to succeed including various accommodations in all the barracks and operations/exercises.

“As we speak, Exercise Crocodile Smile IV is ongoing and a lot of resources have been committed to it courtesy of the COAS. Having done all these for us, a lot is expected as we move into the New Year.

“We must prepare our minds to be loyal, re-energize and dedicate ourselves to service of the country. We must remain apolitical and do that which we must do to make everyone within our area happy and this country at peace. That is the oath we have taken.”