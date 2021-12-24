From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Deputy minority leader of the House of Representatives, Toby Okechukwu, has charged Nigerians to use the occasion of this year’s Christmas celebration to pray for the peace, unity, and rebirth of the country.

Okechukwu, in a statement, on Friday, also charged various town unions and local governance structures, across the country, to use the season to engage the citizens on the various social and development challenges facing their respective communities.

According to him, “the birth of Christ brings hope and marks a new beginning, not just for us as individuals, but also as communities and as a nation.

“At Christmas, therefore, I urge Nigerians to look beyond the challenges to see the new possibilities – opportunities of a rebirth and a new society – inspired by the virtues of love, peace, forgiveness, and hope that this season brings.

“Above all, I urge Nigerians to commune with God and pray for the security, prosperity, and development of our nation”.

Okechukwu further noted that ‘there is particular need for communities to interface on the rising menace of drug abuse and other social vices ravaging our villages. We cannot allow our society, particularly the youth, to be derailed or destroyed by illicit drugs”.