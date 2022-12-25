From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Senator Uba Sani, representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, who is the Kaduna State All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship candidate, has called on Christians to resist forces that are bent on scuttling the 2023 general elections.

In his Christmas day message to Christians in the country, Senator Uba Sani noted that such forces are capable of reversing the nation’s democratic gains, and implored the people to ensure the election witnessed a watershed in the annals of elections in the country.

The governorship hopeful however advised the Christian faithful to imbibe the virtues of Jesus Christ, saying that if His virtues are emulated, peace will return to troubled communities and development would pick up once more.

“With the support of the people, we shall definitely turn the corner in 2023 and put our country once more on the path of sustainable growth and development.

“2023 is the election year. I implore us to play our parts to make it a watershed in the annals of elections in Nigeria.

“We must resist forces that are bent on scuttling the elections and reversing our democratic gains. The democratic way is the right way. Any other way will lead us to a crisis.

“I have ramped up my campaigns for the governorship of Kaduna State. The prospects are looking very bright. I seek your support and encouragement as we approach the finishing line. We are committed to moving Kaduna State to higher heights.

“In the spirit of Christmas, I will visit many Christian homes to rejoice with them. I will also, with my field officers, visit the poor and orphans to share the joy of this memorable occasion.

“We must all endeavour to use this occasion to put smiles on the faces of the poor, orphans, the underserved and the unreached.

“Merry Christmas to our dear Christian brothers and sisters. May the Christmas Season bring joy and peace to you and your families.

“I rejoice with you on this memorable occasion that is set aside to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ who lived an exemplary life and bequeathed to mankind a legacy of justice, love, forgiveness, peace, compassion and care for the downtrodden.

“I urge all Christians in our dear country, and indeed all Nigerians to use this period to reflect on the life of Jesus and emulate his virtues.

“In his earthly ministry, he stood against injustice, oppression, trampling on the weak and poor, and all vices that make life unbearable.

“He preached forgiveness and love. He was for a society where no man or woman will feel oppressed. If we imbibe the virtues of Jesus Christ, peace will return to our troubled communities and development would pick up once more.

“I salute all Nigerians for their resilience, perseverance and patience. The last year has been very challenging. But strenuous efforts are being made by Federal and sub-national authorities to address our key challenges, be it economic, security and social”. Senator Uba Sani said.