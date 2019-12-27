Rivers State governor’s wife, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike, yesterday feted children from the 23 local government areas of the state.

The Christmas children party, which took place at the Government House, Port Harcourt,also attracted children of non-indigenes resident in the state.

Justice Nyesom-Wike personally reached out to the children as she handed them gifts upon their arrival at the party.

The 2019 Rivers Children Christmas Party witnessed dancing competition, comedy and games for all the Children. The children were also treated to assorted cuisines.

Addressing the children, the governor’s wife said the theme of the Christmas children party is: ‘A Thankful Rivers State’.

She said: “The state appreciates God for all the wonderful things He has done for the state in 2019. God has been merciful to Rivers State. His love is endless and indescribable.

“A lot has happened this year. But God kept us together and we are happy.”

She said Christmas is about the birth of Christ, who was sent by God to reconcile humanity to God Almighty.

“This is the time families come together to celebrate the birth of Christ. We should all be thankful to God for giving us his precious Son to save us and reconcile us with Him. It is a time to give thanks,” she said.

She thanked the children for their mass turnout, saying the party was approved by the governor for the right social interaction at the end of the year.