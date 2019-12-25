Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Senator representing Kaduna Central, Uba Sani on Wednesday joined millions across the world to felicitate with Christians as they celebrate this year’s Christmas.

To this lawmaker, the birth of Jesus Christ, signifies hope, joy, peace and compassion which he wanted the wealthy to emulate by way of remembering the poor, the weak and the sick.

According to him, “we must endeavour to give the poor, weak and the sick a helping hand and put smiles on their faces in keeping with the virtues and values which Jesus Christ espoused and pursued with vigour throughout his selfless earthly mission.

“Christ gave succour to the poor, healed the sick and strengthened the weak. We must therefore be Christ – like in our dealings with our distressed fellow countrymen and women.

“Love has departed from many Nigerian communities. Conflicts have replaced peaceful coexistence, tolerance and being our brothers and sisters keepers. May this Christmas set the stage for building of lasting peace in our communities,” he prayed.

Uba Sani in a statement he personally signed used the occasion to urge Nigerians to continue to support their leaders at all levels.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has left no one in doubt as to his determination to stabilize the economy, and infuse integrity, accountability and transparency into governance.

“The 2020 budget, if vigorously pursued, will bring the much needed relief to the Nigerian poor. Our President is pained by the difficult and challenging circumstances of the less privileged in our society and has vowed to lift millions of them out of poverty,” he noted.

On Kaduna State, Uba Sani said Governor Nasir El-Rufai was gradually but steadily changing the face of the state for which he needs the sustained support and encouragement of the people.

“On my part, I recommit myself to the growth and development of Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone. Our modest efforts are already bearing fruits,” he added.