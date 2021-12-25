From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Senator Suleiman Abdu Kwari (APC – Kaduna North) has felicitated with the Christian faithful as they celebrate Christmas.

Giving the charge in his Christmas message to constituents, Senator Kwari urged Christians to use the festive season to also pray for unity and peace of Kaduna state and Nigeria in general over security challenges.

‘Our Christian brothers and sisters should seize the opportunity of this special moment to pray for peace in Kaduna State, the nation at large, as we grapple with security challenge,’ the senator said.

The senator prayed that God grants Nigeria peace and unity.