From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Special Adviser on Local Government Affairs to Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State, Chief Asha Ralph Nnabuife has celebrated with 1,420 less privileged persons and members of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) members in Nkpor community in Idemili North local government area of the state.

The event which held at Nnabuife’s residence at Nkpor attracted the governor, candidates of APGA in the area, namely; Chief Dozie Nwankwo running for Anambra Central senatorial district, Chief Ikenna Iyiegbu (Ike Cubana) running for Idemili North/South Federal House of Reps and other party stalwarts including the Founder APGA New Media Mr. Nnanna Nzewi.

Nnabuife while addressing the crowd said that the event was an annual celebration with the people of the area during the festive period especially the needy in the community and party executive from polling units, wards and LG levels. He however doled out N4, 000 each to the people gathered.

“This is what I have been doing for the past 15 years during Christmas period like this where I will invite my friends and party faithful to celebrate with less privileged like orphans, widows and physically-challenged in my community to show them love and compassion to them” he stated.

The governor who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu said that APGA is not just a political party but a movement which Ndigbo has come to embrace due its agenda and manifestoes.

H urged the people of Nkpor to vote massively for APGA from President to the House of Assembly, stressing that the party has better candidates who have to feelings and concerns of the people at heart with vision and transformation than other parading themselves in other political parties.

“I want to commend Chief Nnabuife for his gesture. It is not easy to be celebrating with these number of people for the past 15 years, that shows that he loves his people and they love him too for them to come out in their numbers. You people should not disappoint your son who has been good to you during the election but should support him to vote his party, APGA all through the positions.