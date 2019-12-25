Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has felicitated with the Christian faithful in the state and the country as they celebrate the Christmas today.

In a release by the governor’s Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Muhammad Bello, Gov. Tambuwal said the unique event brings to the fore the need for the unity of Nigeria, which is “sacrosanct, inviolable and paramount.”

According to him, the Yuletide season is also a period of reflection on what differentiate Nigerians so that they may understand one another.

“Allah says in the Holy Quran that He created mankind as races and tribes so that they may understand one another. Therefore, our being together as one is a divine design that should be made to continue existing.

The governor, who joined his Imo State counterpart, Emeka Ihedioha to celebrate the Christmas, also sued for peace and understanding among all Nigerians.

He prayed for Allah’s blessings, mercies and good tidings on this auspicious occasion, wishing all Christians a merry Christmas and many happy returns.