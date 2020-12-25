From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

As the world especially Christian faithful celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ today, Senator representing Kaduna Central, Uba Sani has described the day as another opportunity to practically remember the poor and vulnerable groups in the society.

The lawmaker in a Christmas message noted that there is the need for all to emulate what Jesus Christ stands for, “love, forgiveness, equity, justice, humility, peace and charity. He stood for the poor, weak and vulnerable”.

His message read, ” on the special occasion of Christmas, I send warmest greetings to our Christian brothers and sisters in Nigeria and across the globe. We rejoice with you and pray to the Almighty God to keep and strengthen you as you go through the challenges and difficulties occasioned by the rampaging COVID-19 pandemic.

“The usual hustle and bustle associated with great celebrations like Christmas may be missing this time around due to economic challenges, but we must not fail to take full advantage of the opportunity it offers for spiritual renewal and the building of the spirit of oneness and harmony.

“The birth of Jesus Christ was a momentous event. His missionary work was even more significant and impactful. He preached love, forgiveness, equity, justice, humility, peace and charity. He stood for the poor, weak and vulnerable.

“I urge us to use the occasion of Christmas to put smiles on the faces of the poor and vulnerable in our midst. The times are indeed very hard. But we must draw from our reservoir of kindness to take care of those less endowed. As leaders, we must design and implement more forward-looking and impactful social investment programmes to reduce the tensions in our country.

“The President Muhammadu Buhari Administration has initiated commendable social investment programmes aimed at pulling millions of Nigerians out of poverty. The key challenge, however, is how to vigorously and sustainably pursue the programmes to achieve their desired goals and objectives. We don’t have the luxury of time. Nigerians are interested in results. And the results we must give them.

“I also commend our dear Governor, Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai for the people-oriented programmes he is implementing in Kaduna State despite the challenge of insecurity. I urge us to continue to support him and also remember him in prayers.

“I especially salute our dear Christian brothers and sisters in Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone. You have been wonderful. With your continued support, I will work even harder to further uplift our constituency. We pray to the Almighty God to keep us and take us to 2021. By God’s grace, there will be great tidings in 2021”.