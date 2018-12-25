Tony John, Port Harcourt

At least three persons have lost their lives while scores were wounded, following a tanker fire accident that occurred early today at the Rumuola junction, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Property whose value could not be ascertained were destroyed in the incident after the tanker, which was loaded with petroleum products, fell and exploded.

An eyewitness told our correspondent that the tanker overturned following break failure.

He said the petroleum products spilled from Rumuola area to Rumukalagbor, where the inferno started.

Meanwhile, some of the people whose property were destroyed have called on the state government to come to their aid.

They urged relevant agencies to caution tanker drivers against reckless driving, advising that trucks conveying petroleum products should be checked before hitting the roads.