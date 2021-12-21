From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

An unidentified middle-aged man, today collapsed and died while walking along Jubilee Road by Area Command in Aba, Abia State.

Reports had it that the man who it was believed to be going home for the Yuletide, was walking along the road with his luggage to board a vehicle when he suddenly fell to the ground.

“He was carrying some luggages, maybe he was traveling for the Christmas, when he collapsed and died,” said an eyewitness.