By Kate Halim and Lawrence Enyoghasu

Intending passengers from Lagos to states in the South East and South-South regions of the country were in palpable agony yesterday, as the transportation costs to their destinations had increased tremendously on Christmas Eve.

At the parks operated by some private transport companies in Lagos yesterday, intending passengers bemoaned their fate, as many lamented that they never knew that the fares had gone that high.

At Amadel Transport Company Maza maza, Lagos to Onitsha was between N15500 and N16000; Lagos to Aba N16000; Lagos to Owerri was N16, 000, and Lagos to Benin cost N10, 000

According to one of the workers who spoke to Saturday Sun at the Maza Maza Park, the prices to different destinations depended on how many customers they had.

Also at God is Good Motors, First Gate, Lagos Badagry Expressway, Lagos to Onitsha was N17, 000; Lagos to Aba – N18, 000; Lagos to Owerri – N18, 000; Lagos to Port Harcourt – N20, 000;

At Okeyson Transport Company Maza Maza, Lagos, Lagos to Onitsha was N15,000; Lagos to Aba – N16, 000; Lagos to Awka was N17,000; and Lagos to Port Harcourt cost N18, 000

At Iyana-Ipaja in Lagos, Chukwu Buikem Motor and New Testament charged N12,000 to Onitsha, while Izuchukwu Motors charged N200 higher than Chukwu Buikem Motors. The cars were charging N3000 higher than the bus for the same destination.

Buses charged N14 000 a passenger for Owerri while the cars charged N18 000. Port Harcourt price was the same as Owerri’s. a trip per passenger to Enugu was N12, 400 for bus, while cars charged N15 000. The fare to Umuahia was N17 000 for car and N12 400 for buses.