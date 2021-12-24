From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Senator representing Kaduna central senatorial district, Uba Sani, at the eve of Christmas asked Nigerians to imbibe the virtue of reconciliation.

He also called on the federal government to double up its fight against criminal elements who are bent on bringing the country’s socio-economic activities to a halt.

The lawmaker in a statement on Friday night noted that lack of forgiving spirit and unity in some communities are making the fight against criminal elements across the country by the constituted authority difficult.

“Happy Christmas to our dear Christian brothers and sisters. We thank the Almighty God for granting us the grace of witnessing this joyous occasion. May this occasion bring our people closer and help heal our troubled country.

“This Christmas is being celebrated in a year that we would not forget in a hurry. It is a most challenging year that tasked even the most courageous to no end. From the economy to security and livelihoods, it has been a story of pain, distress and apprehension.

“But the most worrisome remains the nefarious activities of terrorists, kidnappers, assassins and other criminal elements. They have been holding our communities to ransom. They have destroyed local economies and rendered communal lands desolate.

“In some communities, lack of unity makes common action against criminal elements difficult. We must realise that the activities of criminal elements threaten our common humanity.

“We must learn to manage our differences and unite to confront a major threat to our collective survival. This yuletide season offers us a unique opportunity to reconcile with one another.

“Jesus Christ in his earthly ministry preached love, reconciliation, forgiveness and peace. Let us imbibe the virtue of reconciliation too to heal our troubled country. We must reconcile with our fellow citizens, and more importantly, with God. If we do those things which are pleasing to God, we shall overcome our challenges and our communities will enjoy peace”, he said.

“I want to seize this opportunity to, once again, call on the Federal Government to take decisive action against terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements making life unbearable for our people.

“We cannot continue to treat murderous non-state actors with kid gloves. They are getting emboldened by the day, and if care is not taken, may threaten the stability of the Nigerian nation”, he warned.