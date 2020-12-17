From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

As Nigerians join the entire Christendom to prepare for the Christmas celebration, the Government of the United States, has warned its nationals against crime in the country.

The United States Embassy in Abuja and the Consulate General in Lagos, in a holiday security alert issued on its website, warned its nationals of endemic crime in the country, particularly petty street crime and carjacking.

“The U.S. Embassy in Abuja and Consulate General in Lagos remind U.S. citizens to exercise caution while traveling and residing in Nigeria. Crime is endemic throughout Nigeria, ranging from petty street crime to carjacking, and crime levels tend to increase during the holidays. It is prudent to exercise particular caution during the holiday season and at holiday events,” the holiday security alert read.

The United States further said demonstrations were relatively commonplace in Nigeria and generally affect traffic flow, especially if they progressed along major thoroughfares.

“Criminal and other elements often infiltrate large gatherings. Terrorist organizations and individuals inspired by extremist ideology exist throughout Nigeria. Shopping centres, airports, hotels, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, transportation hubs, street markets, and other public venues frequented by westerners are common attack targets,” the United States also said.

Amongst other precautions, the United States advised its nationals to be aware of their surroundings, keep a low profile, carry proper identification, stay alert in public places and locations frequented by tourists/westerners.