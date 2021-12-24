From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

As Christians all over the world mark the birth of Jesus Christ on Christmas day, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has lamented that the past 12 months have been a season of doom and despair due to security challenges in the country.

This was contained in a Christmas message to Nigerians signed by the Chairman of ACF, Chief Audu Ogbeh.

“In the past twelve months, many Nigerians have experienced deep pains and trauma. We offer words of sympathy and condolence to them first and formost.

“This has indeed been a year of horrors, a year of unparalleled bloodshed and mindless barbarism, almost leading all of us to a feeling of doom and despair. But as we celebrate Christmas, let hope defeat despair.

“Let us intensify our prayers, crying to GOD our Maker for mercy and compassion for only He has the power to clean our land of evil and inequity”. The statement said.