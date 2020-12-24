(From Modupe Oremule, NAN)

The Western Naval Command (WNC) on Thursday assured maritime operators and the public of adequate security during the Yuletide.

Commander Thomas Otuji, the spokesperson of the WNC in a statement from Lagos, said that in averting any untoward criminal activities during the Yuletide, the command had made available help platforms in case of a security breach.

He said that it was part of the Western Naval Command’s mandate to protect the nation’s maritime domain spanning up to Nigeria’s Economic Exclusive Zone and in anticipation of averting any untoward criminal activities during the Yuletide.

He added that the members of the public, especially maritime operators, should contact the help platforms below in cases of emergency and security breach that require the Command’s urgent intervention.

“This proactive measure is aimed at nipping any form of criminality in the bud and also provides platforms into which information can be passed for further action,” he said.

He assured them that all information sent to the platforms would be treated with utmost confidentiality by the command.

Otuji advised the public with credible information on issues that require further action, to contact the following help platforms:

Phone Line: +23490322877011

Website: www.hqwnc.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/westernnaval.command

Twitter Handle: https://twitter.com/Hqwnc_NN

Otuji also advised the public not to panic on sighting large volume of movements of patrol boats on the waterways.

He said that the Western Naval Command would continue to provide the desired security to ensure that all legitimate businesses and activities go on unhindered in its Area of Responsibility.

Otuji in the statement quoted the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) of WNC, Rear Adm Oladele Daji, as wishing all maritime stakeholders a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year 2021.