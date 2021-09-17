On September 5, 2021, at Pennisular Hotel, Lekki Phase 1, Rotarian Christyn Obiajulu was inducted as the first president of Rotary Club of Lekki Central, “the Change-Maker President”.

In her welcome address, Rotarian Christyn Obiajulu pledges her acceptance of the mantle of leadership of the club, first as a charter president now as a change maker President.

She pointed out that last year, Rotary club of Lekki Central sets its goal of a minimum of one project each month and that was achieved by the United effort of all its members.

She said in April, in line with Rotary theme, “ Maternal and child Health”, they supported mothers at Ogombo maternal and child centre by donating mother and child supplies.

In May, they installed youth advisory signages at one of the tourist attractions in Lagos, Lekki Conservation centre to mark the youth service month.

And this year, they started with the donation of recycling waste bins to encourage recycling of plastics.

Christyn also pointed out that they have taken measurable and significant actions to grow their membership.

She implores every one to serve humanity in their various endeavours to help change lives.

The guest speaker at the occasion, Dr. Sunday Abayomi who spoke on the topic; Serving to change lives: Options available to rescue the growing youth unemployment crisis in Nigeria.

He urged Rotary club to invest in the youth in order to help rescue the youth in Nigeria.

He also challenged Rotarians to support Nigerian youths by sponsoring them in entrepreneuring education

Auctions were conducted and guests also donated selflessly to Rotary in order to help them raise funds for their proposed projects in the Rotary year.

