Following the physiotherapy outreach carried out by partnership of Back Pain Care foundation and Omega physiotherapy clinic Onitsha, for sufferers of back pain in Omogba community held at the Primary Health Centre of St. Marks’ Anglican Church, Omogba in Onitsha North local government, Anambra State, in the month of October2019, under the sponsorship of PAXS pharmacy Ltd, Onitsha, the participants of chronic back pain were overwhelm by instant effects on their physical condition.

A high profile business man brought the wife whose chronic back pain radiates down the left leg was stunned at the degree of relief of his wife’s pain that so much disturbed her all nights. He narrates: “My wife suffered from severe sciatica for several months. We have been to several hospitals in Onitsha and Abuja with no satisfactory result at all. During that time the pain progressed from a mildly annoying feeling in her upper left thigh to a stabbing, burning pain which ran the complete length of her leg.

“It’s important that you understand that my wife has an extremely high pain tolerance; however this pain reduced her to tears many nights. Sleep was impossible. Finally God came to our rescue when it was announced of 3days intervention physiotherapy for person suffering from different kinds of back pain in the state radio (ABS). I did not waste time to take my wife to the place that morning. According to my wife the treatment was simple, there was no state-of –the-art procedure as expected; I think the doctor is grounded in anatomy as to know and deal with the primary cause pain, she added.

“In less than one week she was sleeping again and the pain had diminished considerably. We have formally registered with the clinic for more enduring relief. We attended for about 4 weeks. My wife attended the clinic three times a week, for about 30 minutes a session. She is her old self again, sleeps fine and is pain free.

“We have been to many physiotherapy centres in Onitsha and outside the state. The people at the spine clinic Abuja wanted to discuss surgery with her. I am thankful to God that my wife having falling into the hands of a good physiotherapist was the best thing that has ever happened to us this year.”

A 43 year old female who has been stricken with chronic and debilitating back pain was also a participant at the programme at the primary health centre Omogba, in Onitsha North local government Area. “People look at me and see a vibrant, healthy looking person, but they have no idea what’s happening on the inside of my body. I have suffered with lower back and neck pain for three years now.

“For the past one month I have been attending omega physiotherapy and back pain care clinic Onitsha after their few days’ demonstration of their expertise and I cannot begin to describe the relief I have experienced. I would like to encourage anyone sitting on the fence about good physiotherapy that is especially offered by this Omega physiotherapy, to jump off and try it. You have nothing to lose but sleepless nights and long hours of discomfort.”

Common back pain challenge is a serious and disturbing health condition that needs the expertise of a reputable physiotherapist with good knowledge of anatomy and biomechanics of human back. The observations and experiences of a skilled physiotherapist will bring solace, succor and above all, hasten healing process and restoration of your disabled back.

Conquering disturbing back pain is indeed labour-intensive involving a physiotherapist that is grounded in anatomy with unbiased knowledge of the workings of the structures of the spine?

In case you don’t know, physiotherapy is a treatment available to those who may need assistance among others, in restoring the body’s movements and functions that may have been affected by back pain, by the ageing process, illness, disease or injury.

If you are tormented by disturbing back pain and have been on prescribed medicines for a long time without satisfactory effect, talk to your health provider to refer you to competent physiotherapy centre with interest in back matters and shall no doubt experience enduring relief.