Former England youth international, Chuba Akpom said he has pledged his international allegiance to the country of his parents, Nigeria.

The 23-year-old striker, who plays in Greece for PAOK is eligible to play for the Super Eagles as he holds dual-nationality and had not represented England at the senior level.

In March 2017, ex-Arsenal youth player, Akpom trained with the Nigeria’s senior side at Barnet alongside, then Chelsea defender, Ola Aina and now hoped to line up with his life-long friend, Alex Iwobi for the West African country.

“I’ve only just recently switched my allegiance, so I’ve signed the documents and hopefully in the next few weeks, it will be approved to enable me play for Nigeria,” Akpom told BBC Sport.

“I’ve been wanting to do that for many years now, but not many people know this. It’s just been a matter of sorting it out, which is now in a process. I’m looking forward to it.

“It was a personal decision. I’m a Nigerian and my whole family feels very Nigerian and it will be nice to represent Nigeria.

“It will also be nice to link up with Alex [Iwobi] again and play for the national team. We started playing when we were younger together and to make that step to play for the national team together will be amazing.”

London-born Akpom scored 18 goals in 41 youth caps for England from U16 to U21 level.

He joined Arsenal at the age of six and spent time on loan with Brentford, Coventry, Nottingham Forest, Hull and Brighton, but failed to break into the Gunners’ first team.

A final loan spell at Belgian side, Sint-Truiden resulted in six goals in 16 games and after six different clubs over five seasons.