By Ngozi Nwoke

Founder of Chude and Ego Foundation, Mr. Nonso Okpala (CEO/GMD VFD Group PLC), has announced that the best student from the 2021 Vacation programme will be rewarded with a tertiary education scholarship through the Foundation alongside various rewards for the Uga Professors, teachers, and other students who participated in the 2021 edition.

He made the statement yesterday during the closing event of the 2021 Uga Professors’ Vacation programme held in Uga Boys Secondary School, Anambra State. He said, “Chude and Ego Foundation sponsored the 2021 Uga Professors’ Vacation programme. The programme came to a close on September 3rd, 2021, with about seventy senior secondary school students as beneficiaries of the month-long event. Launched in 2013, the Uga Professors’ Vacation has continued to empower senior secondary school students with intensive academic lessons and career talks,” he said.

The closing event was well attended by dignitaries and exceptional personalities including the Chairman of the occasion, Chief Godwin Okolo; members of Uga Professors such as Professors Christian Ezeigbo, a retired Surveyor, Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo, an award winning author with English and Literary Studies Department, Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu Alike, Ebonyi State, and Chinyere Okunna, first West-African female Professor of Mass Communication with Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, amongst others.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.