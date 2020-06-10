Emmanuel Adeyemi,Lokoja

A middle- aged popular businessman, Nicholas Ofodile popularly known as Chuks supermarket has been killed by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

Chuks was said to have been killed at Chikara end of Abuja- Lokoja highway at about noon on Wednesday when he was going to Abuja.

He was said to have been killed in his Blue Mercedes Sport utility vehicle.

His death has generated serious reactions and sympathy from residents of the state as he is seen as a foremost business man who has business enterprises in every major towns of the state including Abuja.

The Igbo community in the state has been thrown into mourning as many were seen closing their shops when the news of his death filtered into the town

This is so as another Igbo man, a vibrant lawyer and a leading light Barrister Moses Enwerem died few weeks ago as a result of an ailment

While some said his death may not be unconnected with hired assassins, others said it was the armed robbers/ kidnappers who normally waylay motorists along Lokoja- Abuja highway who might have shot him for refusing to stop for them .

When contacted, the police PRO, Willy Aya confirmed the death but promised to get back to give details to our correspondent.

Meanwhile,the remains of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue of the federal medical centre, Lokoja.