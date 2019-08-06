Emma Njoku

A special thanksgiving service was held on Sunday, in honour of ex-Green Eagles captain, Christian Chukwu, who returned from London, recently, after a successful treatment for a serious health challenge.

The former Super Eagles manager, whose London medical trip was bankrolled by billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, led his family, friends and football aficionados to St. Philip Anglican Church, Obe, Nkanu West LGA of Enugu State, venue of the thanksgiving service.

The Arch-Bishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province and Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Anglican Communion, Emmanuel Chukwuma (OON), while delivering his sermon during the special service, thanked God for sparing the life of the football legend through the timely intervention of Enugu state government led by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; Rangers Management Corporation, led by Davidson Owumi, Otedola and many others.

“I must say that God saw all your good deeds in your service to Nigeria and sent people to come to your aid in your hour of need. Surely, every good deed has a reward, and we are here today to show thanks to God for His mercies in granting you (Christian Chukwu) quick recovery from the health challenge you encountered. We are here, today, to thank and praise God for His grace and ask for more glorious years,” Chukwuma said.

Also speaking, Hon. Joe-Martins Uzodike, who represented the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) vice presidential candidate in the 2019 election and former Anambra State governor, Mr. Peter Obi, at the occasion, said “it is with joy that we are gathered here today to celebrate with one of our own, a legend in the game of football, who recently returned hale and hearty after overcoming a health challenge. We thank God and praise Him for His mercies.”

After the thanksgiving service, guests were treated to a lavish reception.