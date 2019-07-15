Joe Apu

Former Super Eagles captain and coach Christian Chukwu is full of gratitude to billionaire businessman Femi Otedola for helping foot his medical bills in a London hospital.

Chukwu, while speaking on his return to the country on Friday, after nearly two months in London, where he underwent treatment and surgery at Wellington Hospital said his joy is unlimited for the favour done him by Otedola.

Chukwu, first Nigerian to lift the Africa Cup of Nations trophy, when he captained the national team to win the 1980 edition on home soil, said his medical condition was in a complicated state before the intervention of Otedola, who spent a total of N36,635,000 on his treatment, travel and accommodation expenses.

“Otedola has made me, I can play football again,” Chukwu said jokingly when he paid the oil mogul a visit in Lagos on Friday.

“If you saw me before I left for London, you won’t believe I’ll be here talking to you. I think I won’t be making a mistake if I say after God, it’s Otedola in my life.

“I had many complications and I couldn’t walk. When I heard Otedola brought out money for my treatment, I marvelled because in my circle, we didn’t know him before then. We have people with us but maybe they forgot or it’s not in their character (to help).

“I don’t know how to thank Otedola enough, God bless him.”

Chukwu’s wife, Lilian, who was with him alongside his daughter and sister throughout the duration of treatment in London, also thanked Otedola for coming to their aid.