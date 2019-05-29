Recuperating Super Eagles’ coach, ‘Chairman’ Christian Chukwu has been offered a 6-bedroom apartment in London, Bestchoicesports.com.ng understood.

Femi Otedola had rented a 6-room apartment for the former Enugu Rangers FC coach, who traveled recently to the Queen’s land for further medical check.

A source close to Chukwu disclosed the news. “Otedola has done it again. This time he has rented a 6-Bedroom apartment for Chukwu in London,” revealed the source.

The latest development was a follow up to the billionaire’s earlier decision to redeem his promise to bankroll the financial involvement of Chukwu’s medical trip abroad.

The former Nigeria national team captain traveled out of the country last week to continue his return to full health status in the United Kingdom.