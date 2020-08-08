Former Super Eagles’ manager, Christian Chukwu believes that Nigerian football will get better once the government hands over football club activities to private sectors.

The 1980 African cup of Nations winner made this known while speaking to Brila.net, on Thursday.

Chukwu said government should only provide basic sporting facilities in the country, while the private sectors should be saddled with the responsibility of running the round leather game in the country.

“At this level of our football, we must make sure the government does not run any football club, let’s leave it to private bodies, like it is done all over the world.

“The duty of the governments is to make facilities available across the country, but not to run a football club, running a football club is meant for private and corporate organisation.

“The people will then come together and elect officials to manage the clubs. This will bring about the needed change we have been yearning for.

“The government takes off their hands from running football clubs, then sponsors will start coming in, no sponsor will come in to run a government club,” he told brila.net.