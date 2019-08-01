Former Green Eagles captain and Super Eagles manager, Coach Christian Chukwu (MFR) has called on members of the caretaker coaching crew of Rangers International led by Benedict Ugwu to work in unity for the 2019/2020 season.

While thanking the crew that paid him a visit at his Enugu residence, to welcome him from his medical trip abroad, Chukwu charged the coaches to work as a unit so as to achieve the expected result.

The legend likened the current situation to how he came to limelight while also working as an assistant coach years back but he was given the opportunity due to the departure of his immediate boss.

“I am indeed happy for you people for this opportunity to serve our great club, Rangers International. I urge you all to work as a team. Support Ugwu who has been selected to lead so that we can achieve the needed result.

“I also wish to thank you people for your prayers while I was away for treatment as I believe that your prayers went a long way in my recovery.”

Coach Ugwu who led the coaching crew on the visit said, “We are here to celebrate your recovery and safe return from your medical trip abroad thanking God for keeping you for us. We pray for many more years with us so we can tap from your reservoir of knowledge.”