By Uthman Qasim

The June reading and general assembly of the Abuja chapter of the Association of Nigerian Authors held on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Mamman Vatsa Writers Village, Mpape, Abuja. It featured the revered author, Architect Chukwudi Eze, the author of The Return of Half-Something, which has won different literary awards. It was also a critique session of the offering.

The event, which started at about 2 pm, had the chapter Chairman of the Association, Mr. Taiwo Akerele, thanking the attendees for their commitment towards creative writing and national development. Mr. Akerele, who was represented by his vice, Chuma Anikwata, added that the reading was in continuation of the Association’s tradition to engage literary texts and authors in order to educate and inspire others. He further stated that the book of the day was carefully selected for its rare combination of various themes and their relevance to the contemporary African and global environments.

Reading the citation of the guest author, Esther Adelana, mentioned that Mr. Eze is an architect by profession who graduated with triple honours and a Phi-Beta-Kappa from Vassar College, received the William Kinne Award during his Master’s degree at Columbia University in New York and studied Creative Writing at the University of Toronto. He is the designer of Africa’s first Presidential Library in Abeokuta, Nigeria, and a design team member of the Eyimba Economic City in Abia State.

After the citation, the guest author appreciated the attendees for their time and disclosed that he would be reading from about five sections of the novel, which summarises the thematic preoccupation of the book. He read the first section from page 46 and 48, where the protagonist of the novel, Emmanuel Uchechi, professes his love to Rebecca, a conservative Jew and her subsequent resistance.

The second section, also on love, was from pages 89-90, which is a reflection of what the lovers need to do to escape the racial and religious challenges the face. Declaring the flour open for comments, Uthman Qasim, the host of the reading and Publicity Secretary of the chapter, said the two sections gave adequate insights to the theme of love in the novel.

Reacting to the reading, Mr. Chuma said the scenery description of the escape plan by Rebecca was not feasible in Africa context. But he was quickly reminded by another attendee, Su’eddie Vershima Agema, that since the description was not of African setting, the writer captured the reality of the Western world. The author also added that, Nigerians do not practice true rather transactional relationship. Other attendees also made comments on the subject.

The remaining sections dwelded on the return of Emmanuel to Umuati and his subsequent coronation as the king of the land. Before his coronation, Umuati is ravaged by oil spill and Emmanuel becomes the hero of the time.

Commenting on the various themes of the novel, Prof. Emeka Aniagolu, professor of Political Science and History, extolled the excellent creative skills deployed in the novel, adding that, the writer has combined his architectural knowledge, rare creative writing skills and his life experiences to produce what has been become a literary piece of the time.

Prof. Aniagolu further decried the state of this generation’s thinking. He said, “Every generation has its own fair share of idiots but I think this generation has more than its fair share.” His comment followed discussions on Emmanuel’s courage to to fight for the cause of justice.

Other attendees shared their thoughts on what most of them called true African literature. The occasion was graced by Amb. Lois Adams, Emeka Aniagolu, professor of Political Science and History; executive members of the Abuja chapter, school children, literary enthusiasts, among others.