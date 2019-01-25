Adewale Sanyaolu

When Sir David Chukwudozie went into business in 1982 as a trader, he had at the back of his mind to get to a point where he would be a big time manufacturer. Through a dint of hard work, resilience and dedication, his company, Dozzy Group, which started as an indigenous company, metamorphosed into a conglomerate, which is today involved in manufacturing.

Dr. Chukwudozie’s quest for success in business took him to China, Hong Kong and Japan, among others, from where he imported goods and merchandise. He forayed into the oil and gas sector, establishing Dozzy Oil and Gas Limited in 1994. A few years after, he berthed at the thing that makes him happier: manufacturing, setting up Speciality Oil Company Nigeria Limited, Dozzy Plastics Industries Limited, Dozzy Guttroff Gas Limited, Dozztephan Industries Limited.

Today, his efforts have earned him The Sun Manufacturer of the Year 2018, among other accolades, with his strides in: Food and beverages, plastics, lubricants, and industrial gas.

With more 5, 000 work force, Dozzy Group has products, which are household names. Piko juice, for instance, has made giant strides in the juice market, in a few years, with strong presence in the East, South South and the North. The company’s biscuits, farm-fresh yoghurts and bottled water, all marketed under its distinct trademark, ‘Daddy,’ are also making waves in South East markets and beyond.

In lubricant, its “Powerflo” (for automotive and industrial use) is a preferred brand, just like the company’s high-quality range plastics, comprising garden chairs, stools, children chairs, fan blades, baby baths, basins, buckets, baskets, hangers, plates, jugs, trays, dustpans, plastic vehicle parts – fan blades, motorcycle flaps, mudguards, and many more.