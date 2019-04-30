Nigerian Commonwealth Silver medalist, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi has erased the Shot Put National record of 21.76m set by Stephen Mozia in 2016, setting a new record of 21.77m at the IAAF World Challenge Meet in Bragança Paulista, São Paulo, Brazil on Sunday.

Chukwuebeuka previous personal best was his season opener of 21.22m earlier set in May. The performance places him in good position to contend for medal at the forthcoming World Championships in Doha in September.

Reacting to the performance of Chukwuebuka, President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, AFN, Ibrahim Gusau expressed joy saying the performance is as a result of the motivation the Federation is giving to the Athletes.

“You can see how the Athletes are doing, this is because of our motivation. This is in the face of the government not assisting us with money at all,’

The AFN president expressed hope of more better performances from the Nigeria Athletes in the nearest future.