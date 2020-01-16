I had encountered Professor Ike no less than three times, two of them facilitated by the late Chinua Achebe, though vicariously. One of them was the Chinua Achebe Interview series, under the aegis of the Chinua Achebe Foundation, ran by Dr. Chidi Achebe. The literary giant, Chinua Achebe, was alive then. I went to Ndike with late Professor Ossie Enekwe, and my colleague, Uduma Kalu. Professor Ike spoke in his usual candour, flawless logic and subtle satire. The next, and the last, was at the demise of Chinua Achebe. His interview was part of a special tribute published in honour of the late icon. In that interview he admitted that his writings, like that of Achebe, were influenced by Igbo cultural norms, which is why, in his view, readers see him in (Ike), like Achebe. They would rather deal with Achebe, than him, in his view.

But Ike was a writer who made his mark in literary incursion into themes that held significant perspectives to everyday life. I have made a duty of reading everything I could find on the Nigerian Civil war, fiction and nonfiction, and in my estimation, Chukwuemeka Ike’s novel, Sunset at Dawn ranks amongst the best works of fiction on the war. He has several other fictional work; Toads for Supper, Our Children are Coming, Expo ’77, The Potter’s Wheel, The Chicken Chasers, The Bottled Chasers, Conspiracy of Silence.