Fast-riding reggae gospel artiste, Chukwuemeka Kpadobi, aka Tonneil Avo, has released his new album, titled “Salvation is free.”

Kpadobi is signed to Veemost Entertainment, an international firm behind the much-anticipated Williams Uchemba movie, “Mamba’s Diamond.”

According to the Imo-born artiste, “Salvation is free” is a simple song laced with heavy lyrics and spiritual depth. It will give hope to those at the edge of giving up in life, or struggling over some challenging issues like drugs, marital hiccups, sickness, stress, spiritual attacks and poverty, among others.

Disheartened by the display of worldliness, mediocrity and compromise in the gospel industry, the song is part of Kpadobi’s response to his belief that spirituality, excellence and righteousness should be the hallmark of the industry. He looks forward to doing his bit in changing the narrative in the gospel industry.

The reggae gospel artiste is penning a deal with Veemost Entertainment.

He said: “Salvation is free, but someone paid for it. Oxygen is free but someone paid for it. In my daily life, as I meditate over these things, I hear more than a thousand songs from the other side of life.”

Kpadobi, whose song inspiration is God and His creations, sojourned into the music industry three decades ago, out of which he spent 13 years on the secular stage. He is the brain behind “Gold from fire,” “Testimonies,” “The 6th Verse” and “Sweet Sacrifice” among other singles. He added that his works cut across all age levels.

Some of the artistes he has worked with in the secular and gospel music industry are Keji Hamilton, Onyeka Onwenu, Sir Warrior, Jonel Cross, Zule Zoo, Plantation Boiz, Daddy Showkey, Maxwell Udoh, Don Moen, Bob Fits, Dr. Panam Percy, Buchi, Sinach, Sammy Okposo, Joe Praise, Nathaniel Bassy, Mercy Chinwo, Preye Odede, Freke Umoh, Bossman, Righteous Man, Adesoji Joseph, Samsong, Frank Edwards, Eben and Pat Waje.