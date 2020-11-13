Nigeria has lost an accomplished musician and celebrated cultural icon in the death of Chief Chukwuemeka Morocco Maduka. The legendary highlife musician started his musical career at the young age of 12. Before his death on October 29, 2020, he was reportedly the oldest performing musician in the South East geo-political zone. Although his father did not support his musical career, nonetheless, he made waves with his unique Igbo folk music genre, known as Egwu Ekpili or the Ekpili music. He not only popularised and expanded the scope of Ekpili music, but also took it to many parts of the world, including the United States, the United Kingdom, South Africa, China, Malaysia, Cameroon and Ghana.

Aged 76, the musician with sonorous voice and electrifying stage presence hailed from Ukwulu in Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State but lived mostly in Awka, the state capital. This year was the 60th anniversary of his musical career.

Going down memory lane in an interview with The Sun in February this year, Chief Maduka explained why his father did not approve his planned foray into music. According to him, in those days, the majority of musicians spent their lives with harlots and had nothing much to offer. He promised his father, who died in 1965, that he would not live that type of life.

On the relationship between him and his father, Maduka said: “My father didn’t live long to see how successful I have become as a musician. He never lived long to see my music career booming and see me making good money from it. When he was alive, I was singing but was not making money. In fact, I was very poor then. I was so poor that I couldn’t afford to drink beer but local gin. But still I never allowed my state of poverty to discourage me from performing with my band.”

One major lesson from Morocco’s encounter with his father and his subsequent rise to stardom is the need for parents to encourage their children to pursue their career paths. Morocco’s father wanted him to be a lawyer or a medical doctor, but the King of Ekpili music knew what he wanted and went for it. Music brought him fame and fortune. It also got him car gifts. Apart from his country home, he had four houses and a hotel in Awka. This experience informed one of his major hits, ‘Akalaka’ (Destiny). As Morocco reportedly put it, “God created everyone with his/her destiny.”

As a destined child, Morocco became unique in his brand of Ekpili music. Although people like Obiligbo and Ekwegbalu Anyanwu had been into that music genre before him, he uplifted it by infusing modern musical instruments like guitar and keyboard into his sound. He dwelt more on social satire and eulogised some prominent people in his music. His albums, said to be over 120, sold many copies.

Some of his hit songs include ‘Ojemba Enwe Ilo’, ‘Echi Di Ime’, ‘Money Palaver’, ‘Igbo Star’, ‘Akalaka’, ‘Cheta Echi’, ‘Ubanese Special’ and ‘Enenebe Ejeolu’. His debut album, ‘Agha Nigeria’, (Nigerian War) was released in 1971. Among those who influenced his musical career were Rex Lawson, Celestine Ukwu, and Victor Olaiya. He was in the mould of such great Nigerian music legends such as Osita Osadebe, Oliver De Coque, Celestine Ukwu, and Ozoemena Nsugbe.

A prominent member of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), Morocco led the Anambra chapter of the body for eight years. In appreciation of his noble role in stabilising the association and promoting music, the Anambra PMAN honoured him with the title, ‘Premier, South-East’.

The music icon was devoted not just to his music and family but also to his community. He was the leader of his community for 10 years. When he voluntarily left office, the community gave him the title of ‘Osisi Oma’ (Good Tree). Morocco was married to Bridget and they had eight children: four males and four females. He planned to retire at the age of 80 but death truncated it.

Apart from music, he played football in school and liked watching sports on television. Interestingly, many young musicians have taken after him. Without doubt, his legacies will continue to live on. We agree with his wife, Bridget, that Morocco “lived a good life and remains an icon that won’t be forgotten in a lifetime.”

We commiserate with his family, fans, the music community and the government and people of Anambra State on the irreparable loss. May God grant him eternal repose.