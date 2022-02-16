From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU), Anambra State, has continued academic programmes despite the strike declaration by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The Vice-Chancellor (Academic) of the university sent out a memo to inform lecturers and students that there would not be any dull moment in terms of the progress of academic activities.

‘As earlier approved by the Vice-Chancellor, the university-wide quiz for first semester 2021/2022 academic session will hold from 22nd – 26th February 2022 across all Departments, Faculties and Colleges of the university,’ he said.

‘Sequel to this, all Heads of Departments are hereby requested to publish timetables and invigilation schedule for the said quiz and submit copies through their respective Deans to the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics) on or before Thursday, 17th February 2022.

‘Please, attach a full list of all first semester 2021/2022 courses being offered in your Departments and the lecturers teaching the listed courses.

‘Note that the deadline for submission of all quiz results is 5th March 2022.

‘Note further that the quiz is strictly for students that have paid their school fees for the session. NO SCHOOL FEES, NO QUIZ,’ the memo read.