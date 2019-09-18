Bolaji Okunola

Red-hot Super Eagles’ striker, Samuel Chukwueze, has purchased a brand-new Ferrari car worth N98, 000,000 (about N90 million).

The Villarreal CF of Spain wonder kid flaunted the car on his Instagram page during the week, few days after his team defeated host, Leganes, 0-3 in the La Liga Match day 4 encounter.

According to various online car dealing website, the latest Ferrari model purchased by the 2019 AFCON bronze medalist is worth a whopping N98, 000,000.

Twenty-year-old Chukwueze, a native of Abia State was on July 30, 2019, revealed as one of the 50 youngsters to watch in world football by UEFA’s official website, with a worth of about $33 million.

Meanwhile, top Nigeria celebrities and Super Eagles teammates have congratulated the Spain-base forward in an Instagram post which drew the attention of over 20,000 soccer enthusiast across the globe.

The Nigeria Football Federation’s young player of the year for 2017/2018 season has netted five goals in 26 appearances after joining the Yellow Submarine in 2018.

Chukwueze started playing football at the age of eight and he admired legendary Jay-Jay Okocha as his football idol growing up