Samuel Chukwueze admitted he has been living a dream after his breakthrough season with Villarreal.

The 20-year-old emerged as one of La Liga’s brightest young talents during the 2018/19 campaign.

Having spent the start of the season with Villarreal’s B team, Chukwueze never looked back, after scoring against Almeria in the Copa Del Rey in November.

He ended the season with 10 goals and 4 assists across all competitions.

This included stunning performances against competition heavyweights, Real Madrid and Barcelona, which firmly established Chukwueze as a potential superstar.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Tribalfootball, Chukwueze said: “It is just like a dream for me to break into the first team of Villarreal this season.

“I am so grateful to God and the club. I was so happy about my first goal. I felt waoooo. I said to myself ‘Samuel is this a dream or what’.

“I was very happy and have scored more goals since that time. I felt good scoring against Barcelona too. I thank God for everything.”

Chukwueze’s exploits did not go unnoticed across Europe.

A host of clubs were now vying for his signature, including Liverpool and Manchester City.

Villarreal, who paid only 500,000 Euros for Chukwueze a season ago, was reportedly holding out for 63 million Euros for any club that wants to sign the left-footed winger.

‘Samu’, as he is known, was also named by the La Liga marketing office as a player for the world to watch.

But the Nigerian international, who will represent his country at AFCON over the next month, insisted he was not getting distracted by the hype.

He added: “I just keep my head focused on my career. I don’t want any distraction from my football. Coverage in the media is good, but my focus is on my football.

“I just want to keep on working hard and continue to improve. Me generating coverage in the media does not get into my head. This is just the beginning and I know my target and my focus is to achieve the target.”