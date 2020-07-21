Super Eagles’ wing wizard, Samuel Chukwueze has congratulated his compatriot, Kelechi Nwakali, following his team, SD Huesca’s promotion to Spanish football top flight last weekend, AOIFootball.com reported.

Both players won the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2015 for Nigeria were devastating playing for Emmanuel Amuneke’s side at the time. They have also shared the pitch together at U-20 and U-23 levels and also roommates whenever they are camped together in any of the national teams.

Nwakali revealed to AOIFootball.com that Samuel reached out to him after his team sealed promotion, following a 3-0 trouncing of Numancia last weekend.