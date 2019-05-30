Villarreal rising star, Samuel Chukwueze has been crowned the top U-21 dribbler in La Liga for the 2018-2019 season.

According to football statistics gurus Whoscored, the Nigerian international completed more dribbles (52) than any other player aged 21 and under in LaLiga this season.

Chukwueze had an excellent campaign for Villarreal, helping the Yellow Submarine avoided relegation and the highlight of his performance was netting and providing an assist in the 4-4 thriller with Barcelona back in April.

The 20-year-old contributed 7 goals (5 goals, 2 assists) from 26 appearances over the course of the season.

Sticking to the headline, Chukwueze averaged two dribbles per game, 0.6 less than his average dribbles in the Europa League.

Last week, he was named among the top 12 best young talents in LaLiga Santander for the 2018-2019 season.