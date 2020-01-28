Bolaji Okunola

Super Eagles’ and Villarreal of Spain wonder kid, Samuel Chukwueze has acquired a customized boot ahead Barcelona icon, Lionel Messi in the ongoing Spanish La-Liga season.

The flashy red coloured boots, which was produced by Nike to suit the Nigerian soccer star, was displayed in a thirteen-minute video on his verified instagram page.

Chukwueze the cynosure of all eyes during his club 1-2 victory against host Deportivo Alavez in last weekend Spanish league designed the boot with Nigeria green and white colours after which he stamped his name, “ Chukwueze 11” on boot side of the wears.

Meanwhile, Argentine star, Messi is yet to get one in the ongoing season after he received an Adidas Customized boot two seasons ago. Ever since then, the world soccer star is yet to flaunt a new one on the pitch of play.

Messi’s boot, which is similar to that of the Nigerian star boy, was designed with Argentina flag colour while the caption reads “ Messi 10”.

Surprisingly, Messi tipped Chukwueze for the Under 21 category of the 2019 Balon’d’or award while the Nigerian did same by nominating the Argentine for the prestigious award.

Chukwueze known for his flamboyant lifestyle has netted eight goals in forty-five appearances for the Yellow Submarine.

The 20-years old AFCON Bronze medalist has inspired the club to 8th position on the Spanish log.