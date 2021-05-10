Super Eagles star, Samuel Chukwueze is set to miss the Europa League final clash against Manchester United after Villarreal confirmed the extent of the injury he picked up against Arsenal.

Chukwueze went off on a stretcher in the clash against Arsenal, although he returned after the match to join the celebrations.

However, Villarreal confirmed that Chukwueze suffered muscle damage to the quadriceps in his left leg, and recovery time depends on the player.

A Villarreal statement read: Medical tests carried out on Samu Chukwueze have confirmed muscular damage to the quadriceps in his left leg, which he picked up during the second leg of the UEFA Europa League semi-final against Arsenal FC.

The recovery time depends on the player’s progress.

But according to AS, Chukwueze is likely to miss one month of action, ruling him out of the showpiece against Man Utd.