Flying Eagles’ Coach, Paul Aigbogun’s desire to have Villarreal of Spain winger, Samuel Chukwueze has gone up in smoke, after report that the hottest youngster prefers to play for the Super Eagles.

Flying Eagles Media Officer, Andrew Randa in a twit, broke the news of Chukwueze’s allegiance to the senior national team.

Chukwueze had been torn between Super Eagles’ Coach, Gernot Rohr and Aigbogun with the U-23 Coach, Imama Amakapabo also joining in the race to have him in his team. Although Randa did not states reasons why Chukwueze opted out of the Poland U-20 World Cup after initially expressed interest in playing for the Flying Eagles, it might however not be connected with his team, Villarreal, insisting that the former U-17 World Cup winner would only be allowed to take part in one of the two competitions.