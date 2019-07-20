Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze says erstwhile captain of the side, John Mikel Obi will be missed by teammates following his retirement from international football.

Mikel announced his decision to quit international football on Thursday, ending an illustrious career with the Super Eagles that spanned 14 years.

He represented Nigeria at five Africa Cup of Nations finals and was part of the squad that won the 2013 edition in South Africa.

Chukwueze heaps plaudits on the former Chelsea midfielder for his exemplary career and leadership qualities.

“Mikel is a role model for me and to other young players in the team. He was a fantastic captain on and off the pitch,” Chukwueze told Completesports.com.

“It’s pity that he has decided to quit the team at a time when someone like me is just coming into the team. I’m always around him and he always willing to help me in any way he can as well.

“I wish him all the best for the the remaining part of his career. We will surely miss him. Nobody is happy he is leaving the team, but we have to respect his decision.”