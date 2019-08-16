Villarreal’s shirt numbers for the 2019/20 season have been revealed, via the club’s official website, and Super Eagles’ winger, Samuel Chukwueze has got a new squad number.

The 20-year-old, who put on jersey number 30 during his debut season with the Yellow Submarine last campaign, has decided to go for number 11 ahead of the upcoming 2019-20 season.

The player’s new shirt number was previously worn by the club’s legend, Jon Dahl Tomasson, during 2007/08 season.

The former Villarreal striker was Denmark player of the year on two occasions after winning the award in 2002 and 2004.

The Super Eagles youngster will hope to continue his fine form for his Spanish side when the season begins later in the month.

He is among the Super Eagles players expected in camp next month for the upcoming international friendly game against Ukraine as he was included in Gernort Rohr’s recently released squad list.