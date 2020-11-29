Bolaji Okunola

Villarreal star boy, Samuel Chukwueze has revealed he is in right shape to perform wonders, in order to inspire his side to many victories in the ongoing 2020/2021 European football season.

Chukwueze made the declaration in a tweet on his instagram, ahead of tonight’s league cracker against host, Real Sociadad. The 21-year-old Super Eagles’ winger displayed an image of himself performing wonders with the round leather. “Something you like to see,” he captioned it while bracing to showcase similar skills on the field of play.

Few minutes later, Chukwueze prayed for grace in his quest to help his side to victory. “Grace I prayed,” he posted via same platform.

Before now, he had dazzled in previous games which included his last league duel against Spanish giants, Real Madrid. Despite witnessing few minutes of action, he won the penalty that gave his side a 1-1 draw against the Zinedine Zidane tutored lads.