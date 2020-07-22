Bolaji Okunola

Super Eagles’ wonder kid, Samuel Chukwueze has revealed he is after money, despite firing blank in over 20 matches for Spanish side, Villarreal.

He said this after inspiring his side to an enviable finish in the just concluded 2019/2020 Laliga season, which saw the Yellow Submarine settled for fifth position, capable of fetching the club a spot in next season Europa League competition.

Chukwueze, known for his fashionable dreadlocks and dazzling skills, stated this on his verified instagram status, while reacting to words from undisclosed haters.

Going by his latest status, which was captioned “ Them dey find beef, but na money I dey find,” it was gathered the AFCON 2019 star boy was in a secret battle with oppositions who love criticising his lifestyle.

Despite this, the Yellow Submarine attacker never fails to flaunt his flamboyant lifestyle, by rocking an expensive tops produced by world famous fashion outfit, Gucci. He displayed the outfit that goes with the word “Original Gucci.”