Samuel Chukwueze has announced he is back to his best after his Man of the Match performance against Atletico Madrid at the weekend.

The Villarreal winger has overcome a groin injury, which needed surgery after it compromised his performances over time.

Despite the loss to the La Liga leaders, ‘Samu’ was the most dangerous player on the pitch – he provided the most key passes (4), most completed dribbles (4) and was the most fouled player (5).

Excited Villarreal coach Unai Emery said Chukwueze’s comeback was “great news for the future of the team in this final part of the season,” adding the team were “beginning to see the Chukwueze that most fans knew and that this year for some reasons we had not seen.”

“After his problems and surgery, the best of Chukwueze in a long time was seen against Atletico,” remarked Javier Mata of AS newspaper.

“From his arrival at Villarreal it was clear he was a special player. His speed and the ease of with which he went past his marker made him grow very fast in the team.

“The team had found a special player, a great footballer.

“The club worked quickly to improve his contract and increase his buy-out clause – from 65 million Euros to 100 million Euros.

“But after making the young Nigerian one of the top earners on the team, things changed, he seemed to have lost that hunger, that speed and talent, which made him different.”